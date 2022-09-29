Discharged from hospital, Tua Tagovailoa is expected to travel with team to Miami

Getty Images

With plenty of questions still to be answered about why he was even playing tonight, one important question has been resolved. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is OK.

As announced late in the game broadcast, Tagovailoa has been discharged from a local hospital. He is expected to travel back to Miami with the team.

That’s a huge relief, given the troubling images from the aftermath of the head injury he suffered earlier this evening.

Again, given the events from Sunday, there are many questions to be answered. The fact that Tua apparently is and will be fine does not alleviate or diminish those questions. They must be answered. Objectively, dispassionately, and accurately.