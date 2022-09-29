Discharged from hospital, Tua Tagovailoa is expected to travel with team to Miami

September 29, 2022
With plenty of questions still to be answered about why he was even playing tonight, one important question has been resolved. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is OK.

As announced late in the game broadcast, Tagovailoa has been discharged from a local hospital. He is expected to travel back to Miami with the team.

That’s a huge relief, given the troubling images from the aftermath of the head injury he suffered earlier this evening.

Again, given the events from Sunday, there are many questions to be answered. The fact that Tua apparently is and will be fine does not alleviate or diminish those questions. They must be answered. Objectively, dispassionately, and accurately.

  2. Well great. Can’t wait to see him back on the field a week from Sunday. Hey why not go ahead and schedule game for this Sunday? It’s only a brain right?

  3. I’d say a second round draft pick and 500k fine should do it. And if he’s allowed to play a week from now they should be fined again. Hopefully he has enough common sense to sit out a game or two.

  4. Eric lindros was cleared to fly when he has punched lung that would have killed him if he didn’t have his dad stop him cos he was in that much pain. The announcers said he spoke with mcdaniels to ask what happened at half time. Surely he should be held over night for safety sake then let to fly for or reasons to cover the dolphins medical staff , McDaniels and the nfl

  5. There is zero reason to discharge Tua ASAP …
    Unless the team is doubling down on the Tua is fine narrative at the expense of his health.

    Wow.

  6. Eric lindros was cleared to fly when he has punched lung that would have killed him if he didn’t have his dad stop him cos he was in that much pain. The announcers said he spoke with mcdaniels to ask what happened at half time. Surely he should be held over night for safety sake then let to fly for pr reasons to cover the dolphins medical staff , McDaniels and the nfl

  8. There is no chance in hell that he’s fine. Discharging him at this point is negligence and letting him get on a plane is absolutely insane.

  9. It reminded me of when Jhavid Best got his concussion at the end of his college career. He was never the same after that. I hope Tua is OK.

  10. You have to be kidding?! Dude suffers second concussion in 4 days and they are letting him fly home on team plane?!!

  12. Tagovailoa was still accelerating into the ground, his occipital lobe hit the deck going over 10mph easy. Let a car bumper-tap you in back of the head going 10mph (or faster) and its same kinetics. I don’t think Tagovailoa was walking away from that play no matter what happened Sunday prior.

  13. It makes you wonder how he came back into the game last week and did what he did and ultimately get the win.

  14. Tua should have been in the protocol LAST week,the first time his head bounced off the turf and he got up and staggered. Now it’s happened again. There is no denying it this time. His well-being has to come first. The videos tell the story.

