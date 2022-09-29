Dolphins take first lead, 15-14, on field goal set up by Tyreek Hill

Getty Images

Tyreek Hill is doing what Tyreek Hill does.

He has six catches for 126 yards, with 64 coming on a third quarter throw from Teddy Bridgewater. Chidobe Awuzie tackled Hill at the Cincinnati 5.

If Hill hadn’t bobbled the ball a couple of times, he might have reached the end zone. That proved costly as Raheem Mostert picked up 3 yards on first down and none on second, and Bridgewater threw incomplete on third down.

Jason Sanders kicked a 20-yard field goal to give the Dolphins their first lead at 15-14 with 2:40 to go in the third quarter.

It was the second red zone field goal for the Dolphins as their first drive of the night ended at the Cincinnati 5-yard line.

Bridgewater has completed 9 of 13 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown since replacing Tua Tagovailoa, who was transported to the hospital with head and neck injuries in the first half.