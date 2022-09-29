George Pickens puts last Thursday’s catch at No. 7 on his personal list

Getty Images

Last Thursday night, Steelers receiver George Pickens made a catch on par with the OBJ one-handed grab from 2014. It could be argued that the Pickens catch was even better than Odell Beckham’s signature snatching of the ball.

For Pickens, though, the effort didn’t even crack his personal top five.

“That’s probably like seven,” Pickens told reporters on Thursday, via Teresa Varley of Steelers.com. “I made even crazier catches in college.”

Pickens could make even crazier catches in the NFL. He needs his quarterback (whoever it may be) to trust him, throw it close, and let Pickens do the rest.

Because he definitely can.