Hearing in Alvin Kamara battery case moved to November 9

A hearing in Saints running back Alvin Kamara‘s battery case set has been rescheduled for the third time.

David Charns of KLAS reports that the hearing has been reset for November 9. Lawyers for Kamara and three other defendants, including Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons, asked the judge for more time to meet with Las Vegas prosecutors in an attempt to resolve the case without going to a trial.

Kamara, Lammons, and the other defendants were not in attendance. The four men are charged with battery for an incident outside of a Las Vegas nightclub in February.

Kamara and Lammons are subject to NFL discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy, but any penalty will likely come after the case has been resolved and the latest delay makes it less likely that will happen before the end of the 2022 season.