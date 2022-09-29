J.J. Watt remains out of Cardinals practice

Getty Images

J.J. Watt made his 2022 debut for the Cardinals last Sunday, but his status for this week has been clouded by a return to the sideline during practice.

Watt missed his second straight day of work on Thursday. He is listed with the calf injury that kept him out for the first two games and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said the team is hopeful that he’ll be able to get on the field against the Panthers.

“He made it last week off the same injury,” Joseph said, via the team’s website. “He’s working hard to be ready to go. So we’ll see.”

Center Rodney Hudson (knee) and guard Justin Pugh (elbow) returned to the practice field after sitting out on Wednesday. Wide receiver A.J. Green (knee) remained out and is unlikely to be in the lineup this weekend.