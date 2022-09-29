J.J. Watt remains out of Cardinals practice

Posted by Josh Alper on September 29, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT
J.J. Watt made his 2022 debut for the Cardinals last Sunday, but his status for this week has been clouded by a return to the sideline during practice.

Watt missed his second straight day of work on Thursday. He is listed with the calf injury that kept him out for the first two games and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said the team is hopeful that he’ll be able to get on the field against the Panthers.

“He made it last week off the same injury,” Joseph said, via the team’s website. “He’s working hard to be ready to go. So we’ll see.”

Center Rodney Hudson (knee) and guard Justin Pugh (elbow) returned to the practice field after sitting out on Wednesday. Wide receiver A.J. Green (knee) remained out and is unlikely to be in the lineup this weekend.

  1. Watt played the entire game and wasn’t even injured last week… if he misses Sundays game dude is literally stealing money at this point. I get it, at his age he doesn’t need to practice all the time he knows the defense but making $16M per year you should be expected to play thru pain and show up on Sundays.

