J.K. Dobbins a full participant in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins returned to full participation in Thursday’s practice. Dobbins was limited by a chest injury in Wednesday’s on-field work.

He made his 2022 debut in Week 3, playing 26 snaps and gaining 40 yards on nine touches.

Dobbins was returning from the ACL he tore before last season.

Cornerback Marcus Peters (rest/knee) returned to a full practice after sitting out Wednesday.

The rest of the team’s report remained the same.

Outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (ankle) remained out.

Receiver James Proche II (groin) and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) were full participants.

Stanley, who has played only seven games since 2019, appears on track to make his season debut Sunday.