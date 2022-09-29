Jalen Hurts named NFC offensive player of the month

Getty Images

The Eagles are one of two 3-0 teams remaining and quarterback Jalen Hurts is a big reason why.

Now the quarterback has been named NFC offensive player of the month for his performances in the first three weeks of the season.

Hurts has accounted for seven total touchdowns — four passing and three rushing. He’s completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 916 yards, only throwing one interception. He’s averaging nearly 100 more yards per game than he did last season while leading the league at 9.3 yards per attempt and 13.9 yards per completion.

Hurts has also rushed for 167 yards.

If Hurts can continue playing at this high of a level, the Eagles should be making some noise in January.

The last Eagles QB to win offensive player of the month was Carson Wentz in Oct. 2017.