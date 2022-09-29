Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas officially did not practice on Thursday

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston said on Wednesday that he’s preparing to play in Sunday’s matchup with the Vikings in London.

But after head coach Dennis Allen said he anticipated Winston participating in Thursday’s practice, Winston wasn’t on the field for the session. Now word has come from the team that he officially did not participate.

Winston (back/ankle) and receiver Michael Thomas (foot) were the only players who didn’t participate in Thursday’s practice.

Offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest), receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), and guard Andrus Peat (concussion) were back on the field as limited participants. They each did not practice on Wednesday.

Running back Alvin Kamara (rib), cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle), receiver Deonte Harty (foot), tight end Taysom Hill (rib), and safety Marcus Maye (rib) remained limited.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder), safety J.T. Gray (shoulder), and receiver Tre’Quan Smith (concussion) went from limited to full.

The Saints are already across the pond for the game. The Vikings will travel to England on Thursday night.