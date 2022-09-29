Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas out of practice for second straight day

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 29, 2022, 9:35 AM EDT
New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers
Getty Images

When Saints quarterback Jameis Winston missed practice with a back injury yesterday, both he and coach Dennis Allen said he’d likely return to the practice field today. He didn’t.

According to multiple reporters on the scene in London, where the Saints are playing a “home” game on Sunday, Winston wasn’t present for the portion of practice open to the media. Andy Dalton was quarterbacking the first-string offense, and Taysom Hill was taking some snaps at quarterback as well.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas wasn’t on the practice field either, his second consecutive day missing practice as well.

The Saints have several injuries to key players on offense right now, but three injured players — receiver Jarvis Landry, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and guard Andrus Peat — all participated in practice.

It’s unclear whether Winston and Thomas will play on Sunday against the Vikings.

7 responses to “Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas out of practice for second straight day

  1. why rush jamis back, so he can throw 2 picks in London. the poor poor saints, thinking they rehabbed jamis from in int machine, come on. hill should be the starter

  4. Vikings knocked the Saints out of their last two playoff appearances. They ain’t scared of no stinkin Dalton.

  5. Dalton Is by far the best of the 2…
    It is becoming more obvious with every ‘new’ injury to Winston, that someone somewhere KNOWS if Winston gets replaced, he will never start again!…

  6. Winston’s list of coaches jobs he ended:

    Lovie Smith
    Dirk Keotter
    Sean Payton

    It is looking like Dennis Allen will soon be added to that list!

