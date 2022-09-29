Jonathan Taylor returns to Colts practice

Getty Images

Anyone concerned that the Colts might have to play without running back Jonathan Taylor this weekend can breathe a sigh of relief.

Taylor sat out Wednesday’s practice with a toe injury, but reporters at the Colts facility passed on word that he was back on the field for Thursday’s session. Wednesday’s practice was the first that Taylor missed since entering the NFL and his return on Thursday is a good sign that he’ll be running the ball this weekend.

The Colts got several other players back on Thursday. Center Ryan Kelly (knee), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hamstring), and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back) were also practicing after sitting out on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (elbow) missed practice for the second straight day, so all the injury news wasn’t positive in Indianapolis.