Josh Allen continues to be the MVP favorite, through three weeks

There’s a long way to go in the 2022 NFL regular season, with much to still be determined. For now, though, the sports books have determined that Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to be the favorite to win the league MVP award.

Via BetMGM, Allen sits at +275 to secure the top on-field prize in the sport.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lands next on the list, at +500. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (the AFC offensive player of the month for September) is +550.

The lowest odds in the NFC belong to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, at +700. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are at +1400.

At +2000 are Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is +2500. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence come in at +3000, and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has +4000 odds.

The reality continues to be that the MVP will, barring a record-setting statistical performance, likely be the quarterback from the No. 1 seed in the NFC or the AFC. That makes a guy like Brady, at 30-1, an intriguing bet. If the Bucs capture the top seed in the NFC, Brady has an inside track — especially given his track record.

Ditto for Rodgers. At 20-1, the guy who has won the last two MVP awards could be a good bet, given the possibility that the Packers finish with the top seed.

And it’s looking inevitable that it will be a quarterback who eventually wins the award. Through three weeks, few receivers or running backs have muscled into the conversation. Bills receiver Stefon Diggs could become a candidate, but it would be very difficult for him to overcome Allen. Browns running back Nick Chubb has a chance, but he’s probably need to set the single-season rushing record, or come close to it.