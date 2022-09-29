Lamar Jackson is the AFC offensive player of the month

Getty Images

The first month of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s fifth season was a good one.

Jackson went 56-of-88 for 749 yards, 10 touchdowns, and two interceptions while also running for 243 yards and two touchdowns in the first three games of the season. That effort helped the Ravens open the year with a 2-1 record and it also earned Jackson recognition as the AFC offensive player of the month.

It’s the second time Jackson has taken the monthly honors and the first time since the 2019 season.

Jackson was the MVP at the end of that season and the first month of this season has established him as an early candidate for the award again this year. It’s also increased the eyeballs that will be on contract talks with the Ravens when they pick up again after the season is over.