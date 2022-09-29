Matt Ryan: Victory over Chiefs was a confidence builder

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 29, 2022, 10:16 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The Colts did not look great in their first two outings of the season, particularly on offense.

There were parts of the Week Three matchup with Kansas City where things didn’t look great for Indianapolis either. But in the end — with a little help from the mysterious Chris Jones unsportsmanlike conduct penalty — quarterback Matt Ryan was able to execute a game-winning drive to get the Colts their first win.

On Wednesday, Ryan said last Sunday’s result is a building block as the team prepares for a divisional opponent in Week Four.

“I think it is a confidence builder knowing that you’re going against an excellent football team like we played last week,” Ryan said in his press conference. “We had two phases of our team that played outstanding — special teams and defense kind of held us in there. Then knowing we had young players step up and make plays in the most critical of situations, I think that’s a big stepping stone for us.

“We’ve got to continue to progress and continue to get better, but the belief should be there because like I said, there are glimpses of us doing it the right way and certainly those end-of-game plays are big confidence boosts for guys.”

Ryan hit rookie tight end Jelani Woods for a 12-yard touchdown with just 24 seconds remaining in the game, capping a 16-play, 76-yard drive that took 8:14 off the clock.

The Colts will take on the Titans on Sunday.

3 responses to “Matt Ryan: Victory over Chiefs was a confidence builder

  1. I’m a Colts fan and I love Matt Ryan but let’s be honest here: KC lost that game, Indy didn’t win it

  2. As a Chiefs I’ve never really thought much of Ryan, just a middle of the pack QB, not great but decent QB. He’s safe, won’t do a lot of stupid stuff and just puts his head down and plays. But that’s what bothers me about Chris Jones mouthing him and getting a penalty, Ryan is thought it as a good guy, shut up and play. I could see getting mouthy with guys like Phillip Rivers, Joe Burrow, Cam Newton and others.

  3. If you need that win to build victory, you are even a sorrier player than I though you were, Mr. Regular Season/Post Season Choker.

