Mike Evans: I’ve got to be better for my team

Receiver Mike Evans is back with the Buccaneers after serving his one-game suspension for his role in an altercation with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in Week Two.

He spoke to the media on Thursday about what happened and said that he has to be better in those situations.

“I’ve got to be smart [for] my team,” Evans said, via quotes distributed by the team. “This is my second time being suspended for an incident like this — I can’t let it happen again. I’ve got to be better for my team.

“I felt like I could have helped us win last week. It was hard to watch that, but I just tried to be as positive as possible. I got to spend time with my family, got to rest and heal all the way up. I’m feeling fresh, that’s a positive.”

Evans has eight catches for 132 yards with a touchdown in two games so far this season. The Buccaneers will be able to use him against the Chiefs on Sunday.