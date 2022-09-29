Mike McCarthy: Cooper Rush has similar ability to audible as Dak Prescott

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 29, 2022, 12:18 PM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants
Getty Images

Losing Dak Prescott to injury and replacing him with backup quarterback Cooper Rush hasn’t made a significant difference in the Cowboys’ offensive approach.

That’s the word from Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who said today that Rush’s ability to call audibles is “very similar” to Prescott’s, and the Cowboys haven’t had to change a whole lot since turning to Rush.

We haven’t changed our approach,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I would put us on the high side of being aggressive at the line of scrimmage, whether it’s with Dak or with Cooper.”

One of the biggest surprises of this NFL season has been how well Rush — who was so lowly regarded around the league that he passed through waivers a month ago — has filled in for Prescott. The Cowboys’ offense hasn’t changed much.

