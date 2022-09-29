Myles Garrett cited for failure to control vehicle in Monday’s crash

Getty Images

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has issued a citation to Browns defensive end Myles Garrett as a result of the car crash that sent him to the hospital on Monday.

According to multiple reports, has been cited for failure to control his vehicle. The citation goes on to note that “unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appeared to be a contributing circumstance” to the crash, which saw Garrett’s Porsche flip over before coming to a stop.

Before the citation was announced, it was noted that Garrett has received six other speeding tickets in the Cleveland area since 2017.

Garrett suffered injuries to his shoulder and biceps in addition to lacerations in the crash and he did not practice on Wednesday. The Browns said that they expect him back for Thursday’s workout.