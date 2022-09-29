Myles Garrett cited for failure to control vehicle in Monday’s crash

Posted by Josh Alper on September 29, 2022, 10:49 AM EDT
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has issued a citation to Browns defensive end Myles Garrett as a result of the car crash that sent him to the hospital on Monday.

According to multiple reports, has been cited for failure to control his vehicle. The citation goes on to note that “unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appeared to be a contributing circumstance” to the crash, which saw Garrett’s Porsche flip over before coming to a stop.

Before the citation was announced, it was noted that Garrett has received six other speeding tickets in the Cleveland area since 2017.

Garrett suffered injuries to his shoulder and biceps in addition to lacerations in the crash and he did not practice on Wednesday. The Browns said that they expect him back for Thursday’s workout.

18 responses to “Myles Garrett cited for failure to control vehicle in Monday’s crash

  2. The guy could have murdered someone on the field and is still allowed to play in the league. Do you think that type of enabling makes him care about continuous traffic violations?

  3. Hopefully surviving what could have been a horrific accident, and especially not killing his passenger, makes him wake up and get his priorities straight,

  8. Why do people with money never get any consequences for their actions?? Unreal really 2 sets of rules. No way he shouldn’t be in jail right now.

  11. SIX TICKETS??!!!

    I bet that animal in the road story was a lie too, he does have a history of lying.

    I got a ticket in my early twenties and it completely changed the way I drive on the road. He needs to be held accountable before he kills somebody.

  12. Ok now for fun let’s see what the fine is for non-Cleveland Browns players for doing over 100 mph in a 70. Bet it’s more than some small fines.

  13. would be hilarious if they took his license (which someone should probably have done a while ago) and he had to drive a vespa scooter. big guy on tiny scooter..lmao

  16. Got a feeling that Garrett would drive like an idiot in a VW bus. He just happens to be able to afford a race car.
    We all think we can’t die when we’re young. Hopefully he lives to mature out of it.

  17. Only a matter of time before he kills someone. And then all we will hear is “prayers”
    This can be avoided NOW. Make him serve time just like any regular citizen would serve that isn’t an NFL player

  18. Some prospective folks. He was going 65 in a 45. Anyone acting on here like they’ve never been guilty of that before, I have bridge to sell you in Brooklyn. Mr. Garrett is lucky to be alive and this incident will most certainly change his entire prospective on how he drives in the future.

