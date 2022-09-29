Myles Garrett has been ticketed multiple times for driving over 100 mph

Getty Images

Police have not said whether speeding was involved when Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was in a single-car accident this week. But Garrett reportedly has a history of unsafe driving.

Although police are still investigating the cause of this week’s crash, in which Garrett flipped his Porsche, WKYC reports that Garrett has at least six speeding tickets in the Cleveland area since 2017.

On September 24 of last year, Garrett was stopped for driving 120 mph. The very next day, he was ticketed again, this time for driving 105 mph. Both of those infractions happened on Interstate 71 in suburban Cleveland, where the speed limit is 70 mph.

Garrett’s repeated speeding offenses have resulted in nothing more than small fines which are unlikely to deter someone on a five-year, $125 million contract. Perhaps this week’s incident, in which he suffered shoulder and biceps injuries, will be enough to persuade him to drive safely.