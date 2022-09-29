Nathaniel Hackett sets aside his affection for Davante Adams, this week

Getty Images

In Week Four, the Broncos and Raiders get together for the first of their two annual meetings. This year, that means Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett will be facing one of his most important pupils in Green Bay — Raiders receiver Davante Adams.

Meeting with reporters on Wednesday, Hackett discussed the plan for keeping Adams from beating the Broncos.

“You just have to try to slow him down,” Hackett said. “He’s a guy who I’ve been with for the past three years. He’s an amazing human being and somebody that’s very dear to my heart. But at the same time, we have to stop him. I know that he’s a dynamic receiver with how he can get the ball vertically, intermediate and all over the place. He is very smart football player. We’re going to have to do our best to contain him as much as we can. Defense has done a fine job up to this point in the past three games. It’s going to be a great, great challenge for all. It’s not just going to be one guy. It’s going to take the whole team to know where he is and how to stop him.”

Hackett was asked whether the Raiders are using Adams differently than the Packers did.

“It’s a different system, for sure,” Hackett said. “I know they want to get him the ball. Why wouldn’t you? He’s a great player and great with the ball in his hands. He had an amazing catch in the red zone for a touchdown. It just shows how good he is even when he’s contested. Like I said, it’s going to be a great challenge for our defense, and they are getting up for it.”

Adams has 189 receiving yards through three games. He actually trails Mack Hollins for the team lead, with 240.

Far more importantly for the Raiders, they’ve trailed every opponent in points scored, making them 0-3 and desperate for a win this weekend, when the Broncos come to town.