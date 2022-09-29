No practice for Myles Garrett, “a chance” he’ll play Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on September 29, 2022, 1:45 PM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is back at the team’s facility on Thursday, but he’s not taking part in the team’s practice.

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods made that announcement during a press conference and said that Garrett is still considered day-to-day due to the injuries he suffered in Monday’s car crash. Garrett is listed with shoulder and biceps injuries.

Woods said that Garrett has “a chance” to play against the Falcons on Sunday and Friday’s injury report should shed more light on how much of a chance there is that he’ll be helping the Browns try for their third win of the year.

The Browns were missing a few other defensive starters at Wednesday’s practice, so the Browns may have to plug numerous holes this weekend. If he can’t play, Garrett would be the biggest of them.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “No practice for Myles Garrett, “a chance” he’ll play Sunday

  3. he is a stud at times .. but they seem to be few and far.. as a Browns fan would love to see them trade him for some high picks. offset the picks given up for Watson.

  4. Myles Garrett? You mean the guy who should be number 1 in the top 100 rankings? Yeah, I remember that guy.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.