No practice for Myles Garrett, “a chance” he’ll play Sunday

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is back at the team’s facility on Thursday, but he’s not taking part in the team’s practice.

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods made that announcement during a press conference and said that Garrett is still considered day-to-day due to the injuries he suffered in Monday’s car crash. Garrett is listed with shoulder and biceps injuries.

Woods said that Garrett has “a chance” to play against the Falcons on Sunday and Friday’s injury report should shed more light on how much of a chance there is that he’ll be helping the Browns try for their third win of the year.

The Browns were missing a few other defensive starters at Wednesday’s practice, so the Browns may have to plug numerous holes this weekend. If he can’t play, Garrett would be the biggest of them.