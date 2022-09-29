No suspicion of competitive violation regarding video from Dolphins practice

Getty Images

There will be no new -gate in the NFL.

Via Mark Maske of the Washington Post, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said that there is “no suspicion” of a competitive violation from any team regarding the shooting of video at the Dolphins’ practice on Wednesday at the University of Cincinnati.

The Dolphins traveled early to Ohio, due to the then-imminent arrival of Hurricane Ian. It’s unclear why they practiced outdoors at UC’s stadium, given that there’s nothing secret or private about that location.

Clips from practice ended up on social media. As noted by Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Dolphins noticed that people were watching practice, so the Dolphins started using 12 players on offense to confuse onlookers.

While that’s a great way to hide whatever the Dolphins were trying to do at practice, it’s also not a good way to, you know, practice the plays that will be used during the game.

So while there’s no skullduggery or other chicanery, it’s still odd that the Dolphins would be practicing in a place where there practice could be monitored by anyone.