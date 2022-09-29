Patrick Mahomes on Tom Brady: When you’re playing at a high level, you don’t want to give it up

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is just a few years into what everyone hopes will be a long career.

As he’s getting ready to play against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday Night Football this week, Mahomes was asked if he can also see himself playing until he’s 45.

“Yeah, I want to play as long as I can play, and I can still have a chance to help the team get better,” Mahomes said in his Wednesday press conference. ”Obviously, it’s hard to play until you’re 45 years old, and I don’t want to be out there just hanging on.

“You see what Tom is — he’s still playing at a very high level. I think that’s why it’s hard for him to kind of give it up — when you’re playing at a high level you don’t want to leave it. For me, I’m going to try to keep my body in the best shape possible and as long as they’ll let me play and I can play at a high level, I’ll be out there.”

Mahomes noted that one of the craziest things about Brady is the longevity of his success. Despite being a full-time starter for 20 years, Brady hasn’t really had a down season.

“I mean, it’s special to see the things that he’s done in this league,” Mahomes said. “He’s always been great and had a great season and found ways to get even better. He’s done stuff off the field that hasn’t impacted him on the field but still made his legacy even greater so it’s always a great opportunity for me and our team to go up against a great quarterback and really see where our team is at.”