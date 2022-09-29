Patrick Mahomes on Tom Brady: When you’re playing at a high level, you don’t want to give it up

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 29, 2022, 9:14 AM EDT
NFL: NOV 29 Chiefs at Buccaneers
Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is just a few years into what everyone hopes will be a long career.

As he’s getting ready to play against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday Night Football this week, Mahomes was asked if he can also see himself playing until he’s 45.

“Yeah, I want to play as long as I can play, and I can still have a chance to help the team get better,” Mahomes said in his Wednesday press conference. ”Obviously, it’s hard to play until you’re 45 years old, and I don’t want to be out there just hanging on.

“You see what Tom is — he’s still playing at a very high level. I think that’s why it’s hard for him to kind of give it up — when you’re playing at a high level you don’t want to leave it. For me, I’m going to try to keep my body in the best shape possible and as long as they’ll let me play and I can play at a high level, I’ll be out there.”

Mahomes noted that one of the craziest things about Brady is the longevity of his success. Despite being a full-time starter for 20 years, Brady hasn’t really had a down season.

“I mean, it’s special to see the things that he’s done in this league,” Mahomes said. “He’s always been great and had a great season and found ways to get even better. He’s done stuff off the field that hasn’t impacted him on the field but still made his legacy even greater so it’s always a great opportunity for me and our team to go up against a great quarterback and really see where our team is at.”

12 responses to “Patrick Mahomes on Tom Brady: When you’re playing at a high level, you don’t want to give it up

  5. Tom’s plan is to play until he’s a shell of his former self. It’s his dream.
    ==========

    I’ll never understand why this bothers people so much.

    He’s living his dream. He should do it as long as he can, and as long as he wants.

  6. Tommy’s playing a high level? The same Tommy that is 14th in rating and bottom third in the league in passing yards? The guy who can’t seem to play well when his all star team isn’t available? That guy?

  7. It’s true. The only year Tom Brady could be considered as having a ‘down year’ was maybe 2002, where he still had 28 TDs to 14 INT’s and almost 4,000 yards. His passer rating was a career low for a mostly full season, but I think there’s about a dozen quarterbacks in the NFL today who would kill for a season like that.

  8. I remember 6-7 years ago when I thought Tom was done…. Never really liked him, as an opposing fan, but he is the GOAT.

  9. He is playing good this season it’s the backups that have dropped and fumbled the ball. The bucs have been decimated with injury since training camp. Hate blinds the truth and that’s a fact.

  10. GoodellMustGo says:
    September 29, 2022 at 10:56 am
    Tommy’s playing a high level? The same Tommy that is 14th in rating and bottom third in the league in passing yards? The guy who can’t seem to play well when his all star team isn’t available? That guy?

    First it’s stupid to point to anyone’s stats after 3 games.
    If that’s the case look at A Rogers with the WR he has right now, not exactly lighting it up is he?

  11. flash1224 says:
    September 29, 2022 at 11:27 am
    GoodellMustGo says:
    September 29, 2022 at 10:56 am
    Tommy’s playing a high level? The same Tommy that is 14th in rating and bottom third in the league in passing yards? The guy who can’t seem to play well when his all star team isn’t available? That guy?

    First it’s stupid to point to anyone’s stats after 3 games.


    Mahomes was talking about Brady. Do you think he’s playing at a “high level”? I don’t. He looks an awful lot like he did in 2019 with NE and that’s not a compliment. Seems to me more than ever that he’s a product of his team around him not the other way around.

    Just like Alex Smith.

  12. Tom Brady is the best there’s ever been and most likely the best there will ever be… and I’m a Packer fan.

    I do enjoy reading all the criticisms of Brady and the reasoning for them, though, as it lets me know who (whom?) to never take seriously. Please carry on.

