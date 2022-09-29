Raiders sign Matthias Farley to active roster

Getty Images

The Raiders called safety Matthias Farley up from the practice squad for each of their first three games this season, but they wouldn’t be able to do that again this week without releasing him after the game so they signed him to the active roster instead.

The Raiders announced the move on Thursday. Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao was waived in a corresponding move.

Farley has mostly played special teams this season and has one tackle. He had 174 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 83 games for the Titans, Jets, and Colts over his first six seasons.

Pola-Mao played 27 special teams snaps in his two appearances for the Raiders this season.