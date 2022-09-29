Ravens place Michael Pierce on injured reserve after season-ending biceps surgery

Getty Images

Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce underwent surgery on Thursday to repair his torn left biceps. He made the decision Wednesday night, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

The Ravens placed Pierce on season-ending injured reserve, the fourth player on their roster to be lost for the season. Cornerback Kyle Fuller (knee), offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James (Achilles) and outside linebacker Steven Means (Achilles) also are out for the year.

Pierce injured his arm in the Ravens’ win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Pierce, who signed a three-year, $16.5 million deal in the offseason to return to the Ravens, waited a few days to have surgery as he considered whether he could try to play with the injury.

Broderick Washington will replace Pierce, who has not played a full season since 2017. Pierce finishes 2022 with six tackles and a forced fumble.