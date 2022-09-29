Report: NFL Security investigates whether someone filmed Dolphins’ practice on Wednesday

Posted by Mike Florio on September 29, 2022, 1:08 PM EDT
SPORTS-FBN-DOLPHINS-COLUMN-FL
Getty Images

One of the burdens of being a good team is that other teams will try to come up with ways to beat you. Legal and/or otherwise.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that NFL Security is investigating whether someone was filming the team’s practice on Wednesday.

There are no other details at this point.

Obviously, it’s against the rules for teams to spy on other teams. It’s unclear who was doing it, if it was happening, what was recorded, and how the Dolphins even became aware of it.

The Dolphins visit the Bengals tonight. Any upcoming opponent would be a potential suspect, if it’s something that some other team was doing in order to get an edge against the Dolphins.

24 responses to “Report: NFL Security investigates whether someone filmed Dolphins’ practice on Wednesday

  5. The Dolphins have been competitive for four minutes for the first time since Nixon was President and they’re getting spied on? WTF?!?!??!

  8. It was college kids live streaming, recording, and sharing the videos. That’s what happens when you have practice at a college stadium that is in a bowl right smack in the middle of a college campus. The only investigation needed is over who from Miami decided to have practice there vs. a much more private location.

  9. Forget taping practices, which football players are using good fundamentals and playing smart football up to their potential ?

  13. Regardless of who is responsible, the league will fine the Patriots money and draft picks just on reflex.

  16. Everyone forgets that the season prior to Spygate, the Jets were caught illegally filming signals during a game. I’m not a Pats fan, but people are naive if they think all the other teams are innocent.

  21. I don’t like cheating, but does filming their practice matter if the hill and waddle run past you at any moment?

  22. Tabasco says:
    September 29, 2022 at 1:29 pm
    Everyone forgets that the season prior to Spygate, the Jets were caught illegally filming signals during a game. I’m not a Pats fan, but people are naive if they think all the other teams are innocent.

    Well that’s because nobody cares if the Jets cheat. Because even if they do cheat, they still find ways to lose games.
    Some teams are so bad it doesn’t matter if they play by the rules or not.

