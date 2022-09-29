Report: NFL Security investigates whether someone filmed Dolphins’ practice on Wednesday

Getty Images

One of the burdens of being a good team is that other teams will try to come up with ways to beat you. Legal and/or otherwise.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that NFL Security is investigating whether someone was filming the team’s practice on Wednesday.

There are no other details at this point.

Obviously, it’s against the rules for teams to spy on other teams. It’s unclear who was doing it, if it was happening, what was recorded, and how the Dolphins even became aware of it.

The Dolphins visit the Bengals tonight. Any upcoming opponent would be a potential suspect, if it’s something that some other team was doing in order to get an edge against the Dolphins.