Tampa mayor says Sunday night’s Buccaneers game should be played as scheduled

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 29, 2022, 11:14 AM EDT
NFL: AUG 09 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp
Getty Images

The mayor of Tampa says the city is already making progress in its recovery from Hurricane Ian, and the Buccaneers should host the Chiefs on Sunday night as scheduled.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor wrote on Twitter this morning that the city will be ready for Sunday Night Football.

“We made it through—now the recovery efforts begin. I can’t thank our City of Tampa teams enough. Our push crews are going out in full force to clear debris and keep our city safe,” Castor wrote. “On another note: we’re doing our best to keep the Buccaneers game here Sunday. I have assured the NFL that the only disturbance here Sunday is when the Bucs kick ass.”

The NFL has not officially confirmed that the Bucs game will go on as planned, but given the mayor’s enthusiastic endorsement, there appears to be little doubt that it’s game on for Sunday night.

5 responses to "Tampa mayor says Sunday night's Buccaneers game should be played as scheduled

  2. IF you have the resources and no one is missing in Tampa ..do it…IF NOT, take care of the Tampa , Clearwater and St. Petersburg residents. Take care of Tampa Bay region

  4. I’m not even going to lie… this is one of those situations where there is no right answer. If my home and/or business was affected by this storm and I have tickets, attending this game is the last thing on my mind. But if you live in the area but suffered relatively minor damage, then having this game is a good distraction.

