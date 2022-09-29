The investigation over Tua Tagovailoa re-entering Sunday’s game becomes much more important

Posted by Mike Florio on September 29, 2022, 10:34 PM EDT
Like most everyone reading this, I keep watching the game between the Dolphins and Bengals. But I’m far less focused on the action and far more interested in knowing whether Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is OK.

It’s great to hear — repeatedly — that he has movement in all extremities. But that only means he doesn’t have a neck injury. It doesn’t say anything about the injury to his brain.

Given the possibility that he suffered an injury to his brain on Sunday against the Bills, it’s possible that he has suffered two brain injuries, four days apart.

And that possibility raises the stakes, dramatically, as to the ongoing investigation regarding the decision to allow Tua to re-enter the game on Sunday, despite exhibiting what the league calls “gross motor instability” in the concussion protocol. It’s not known how or why the team physician and the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant decided that the instability did not have a neurological cause. The NFL and the NFL Players Association already had commenced a review of that decision, at the behest of the union.

Now, that eventual determination hovers over the fact that Tua suffered an apparently severe concussion on Thursday night.

If he’d been held out of Sunday’s game and placed in the concussion protocol, would he have been cleared to play tonight, only four days after entering the protocol? If the goal is to exercise prudence and caution regarding the brains of the men who play the game, it’s hard to imagine clearance coming so quickly — no matter how many cognitive tests he could have passed.

As explained over the weekend, we all saw it. We knew what we saw. The return of Tua to the game defied our collective common sense. And if he shouldn’t have been playing on Sunday, he probably wouldn’t have been playing tonight.

Here’s hoping that the injury that happened tonight doesn’t influence the investigation, one way or the other. But the stakes are raised considerably. The possibility of internal politics, P.R., and labor-management relations nudging the investigation one way or the other must be acknowledged — and completely ignored when sifting through the evidence. All parties need to be committed to getting to the truth, no matter the potential consequences.

25 responses to “The investigation over Tua Tagovailoa re-entering Sunday’s game becomes much more important

  2. The NFL is betting on people continuing to watch. That’s how they get away with this over and over.

  4. The NFL’s investigation was a sham. If they find the Dolphins of wrong doing after they sent him back in for the second half with a concussion the NFL looks far worse than the dolphins do. It would show that the NFL doesn’t care about player safety.

    Time and time again the NFL has tried to cover for that franchise and that owner and this time it’s put a young man in a hospital with a possible serious brain injuryZ

  5. Miami was scheduled to play Baltimore, Buffalo and Cincinnati in the space of 11 days tell me more how the Nfl prioritizes player safety…

  6. He needs to retire before his brain turns into tapioca pudding. He got rocked hard TWICE. I don’t even think his head the ground that hard tonight. This was just a result of getting jarred around so soon after Sunday’s definite hard hit to the turf.

  8. If the neurologist cleared him then I don’t understand why all they hype?
    Now if he cleared him incorrectly then that is a totally different story. That is between the independent neurologist and the NFL. Not the Miami Dolphins football team.

  9. That was scary. I am no doctor, but last week surely looked more like a brain injury than a spine injury. Even if it was a back injury, how the hell is he back on field in 4 days, with a two hour flight in between, no less? I can see this being a landmark case for NFL/medical staff/spotters, etc… They must be furious at Al Michaels saying that a former team doctor said that the hands were the result of “neuropathic head trauma”…It is a fact that concussions are typically more severe each successive time. Compound that with only about 100 hours between occurrences, and you have a recipe for disaster. Hope he gets healthy soon, but I really think this could end up being a huge story.

  10. Storm Ian has now passed Miami. Storm tua is now heading straight at McDaniels and dolphins medical staff after the whole “back incident” last Sunday

  12. Questionable treatment by the allegedly professional team physicians and unaffiliated consultant. Is there anything in the Dolphins organization that is above suspicion and beyond reproach?

  13. The guardian caps may and probably should become the norm. God Bless Tua. Shame on Prime for showing the zoomed in replay so many times.

  14. Ted wells busy these days? I mean I know it’s not air in a football.

    Absolute joke all the policies, politics, backroom crap that goes on in the NFL. Anyone with two eyeballs knew he shouldn’t have even finished the game Sunday. Now a second concussion 4 days later…completely unacceptable and someone needs to pay for this

  16. It’s pretty apparent the medical staff has screwed this up, willfully or not. However, the player should know his body and know when things are off. If he was concussed on Sunday, shouldn’t he have kept himself out of the game?

  18. I’ve watched decades of nfl and college games. I’ve seen some absolutely devastating and vicious hits. That hit was hard, no doubt, but I don’t believe he has the reaction to that hit without already being concussed from the previous game. I can’t even bend my fingers like that intentionally. I truly hope he can avoid long term damage.

    Shame on the dolphins organization. The fans and players don’t deserve the treatment they’ve gotten by their shady decision making.

  20. Maybe McDaniels also inherited Shanahan’s total disregard for his QB’s safety? Seems to be a trait.

  21. The NFL doesn’t care. They made more of a big deal over supposed air pressure than they did over Tua being knocked out on his feet last weekend. Think about that for a second

  23. I had a bad concussion in 2011. It’s some pretty real stuff. It will change who you are- forever. If we’re being honest, a substantial concussion should be season-ending. Of course that about ends “football”, so….. yeah.

