Tua Tagovailoa at hospital being treated for head and neck injuries

Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals lead the Dolphins 14-12 at halftime of Thursday Night Football, but the game seems meaningless after Tua Tagovailoa‘s scary injury.

The Dolphins quarterback was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with head and neck injuries. The team reports that Tagovailoa was conscious as he left the field and has movement in all his extremities.

Tagovailoa was sacked for a 10-yard loss by Josh Tupou with 5:57 remaining in the first half. The back of his helmet bounced off the turf.

He was placed on a stabilizing board before being loaded onto a stretcher.

Tagovailoa appeared to have a concussion at the end of the first half last week, leaving briefly, but he was cleared to return. He was questionable to play Thursday night with back and ankle injuries.

The league, at the request of the NFL Players Association, is reviewing the decision to allow Tagovailoa to re-enter the game last week. An NFL official provided an update Wednesday, saying “every indication” thus far is that concussion protocol was followed.

