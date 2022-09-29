Tua Tagovailoa leaves on a stretcher

Posted by Charean Williams on September 29, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned last week after being evaluated for a concussion. He started in Thursday Night Football despite back and ankle injuries.

But his night ended early with a scary injury.

Tagovailoa was sacked for a 10-yard loss by Josh Tupou with 5:57 remaining in the first half. The back of his helmet bounced off the turf in Cincinnati.

He was placed on a stabilizing board before being loaded onto a stretcher.

Amazon showed repeated images of a “fencing response” in Tagovailoa’s hands, which is a neurological response to head trauma.

The entire Dolphins team walked to midfield out of concern for Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa was 8-of-14 for 110 yards and an interception.

Teddy Bridgewater has replaced Tagovailoa.

Permalink 41 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

41 responses to “Tua Tagovailoa leaves on a stretcher

  2. Someone is definitely getting fined. No way he experienced that much head trauma on that weak sack without some kinda prior injury.

  9. Hate to see this. Poor kid should have never been allowed to play. Miami should be sued big time! An ugly look if they lied about the injury being back related

  10. The entire Dolphins fan base claimed it was just a back injury last week and the other 31 teams saw a concussion. Dolphins gambled with Tua’s life sending him back out there tonight. His hands indicate a traumatic brain injury. The entire organization and the NFL are accountable.

    NFL’s investigation was a sham.

  13. He should’ve never been in the field in the first place after what happened against Buffalo. Shame on the Dolphins for putting him out there.

  15. Clearly him stumbling around last week was not due to a back injury. Getting brain trauma on Sunday and then going out and playing QB again on Thursday is not a plan for success. I just hope for his sake that he’s not done for good, because these concussions aren’t going to stop happening if he keeps taking such hits.

  17. That’s twice his head has bounced off the turf violent trauma. Hope he is OK BUT I feel he needs to be put on IR and take 10 months to get better. The Dolphins have failed him

  18. Hoping for the best possible outcome…

    But it calls into question last week and how he was allowed to return after leaving the game so woozy in the first half.

    And to Tyreek, how can Tua be “the most accurate quarterback in the NFL” when he cannot throw a deep ball? Don’t those factor into it accuracy, or only screen passes?

  19. This is Bridgewater’s first legit shot at picking up where his career got derailed by the devastating knee injury he suffered in Minnesota. He’s got the receivers, the defense and the head coach.

    IT’S TEDDY TIME!
    .
    In all seriousness, that was terrifying to watch Tua sprawled out like that. God speed, Tua.

  22. To watch, it didn’t look like his head hit all that hard. I wonder if he should have even played tonight given the shot he took last week.

  24. He had a concussion last week and this week may have ended his career. He should not have played this week. He’s a tough kid but you need to take care of yourself. No one else is going to be responsible for you if you aren’t for yourself. I hope he’s okay. I want to watch him and battle Buffalo for years to come.

  25. Proves that everyone involved lied through their teeth about his “back” being injured.
    They even got the medical personal to lie because they’re terrified of the liability.
    No words for how embarrassingly shameful this is.

  26. Thoughts are with Tua. The Dolphins failed him- two weeks in a row. I hope he has a full and speedy recovery.

  27. Stop laying on the situation fans. Jesus. Dude got absolutely whipped into the turf and hit his head. Let’s not sit here and root for a major head injury. That says more about you and that’s not a compliment. Hopefully this isn’t career ending.

  28. Of course it was a head injury just now. But for all of you saying Miami is at fault for allowing him to play must not know the rules and policy.
    Once again, an independent neurologist cleared Tua last game. Not a Miami employee!!!

  29. Ok – he was woozy last time and they said it was his back. He didnt know how to fall after being pushed. Now this hit wasnt that hard – have seen much harder when guys fall on QBs with their full body force – and now his fingers go crazy. I hope that he is OK but it seems to me – that his head cant take any type of trauma and he probably shouldnt have been playing and now he has had back to back concussions in less that one week.

  30. Bill’s Fan here. Gritty win last week by the ‘Fins, but should MIA should NEVER have started him this week. I hope the NFL and Dolphins organization are held accountable. Head, back, spine, whatever… the kid should never have seen the field today, especially on a short week. Hope he heals up, I like a little rivalry in the AFC East!

  32. If the independent doctor cleared him it has nothing to do with the team. Most nfl players that wanna get back in the game know what to say to the doctor. The questions are all standard. It’s an easy test to pass and easy to fool a doctor.

  34. Hope Tua is ok. If Tua was hurt prior to this game, Miami brass all need to be penalized and suspended.

  35. 5 minutes later the Bengals get flagged for picking up the Dolphins RB and body slamming him to the ground… smh.
    Two weeks ago Travis Kelce got body slammed (although even Kelce said if was half his fault) to the ground and no call was made. The NFL is becoming the WWE

  37. So basically the Dolphins just caught in a lie. Tua obviously did suffer a concession last Sunday and should not have been playing. This is a real bad look for the league and the Dolphins.

  38. Somebody needs to lose their job for letting him back on the field. Last week was obviously a concussion cover up.

  39. i hope he recovers, he should not have been allowed to play tonight.i doubt he will play football ever again. Shame on the NFL for allowing him to play, and shame on the dolphins for allowing him to play.

  40. Somebody from Miami’s in big trouble for this. No way this guy should have suited up tonight.

  41. Oh yes, just a back injury. This is what happens when morons ignore the science. And the damage to Tua is just a small part of the damage to other kids, run by coaches, colleges and organizations that put the win first. Time for Tretter to do more as a player rep. When tua is 50 and can’t remember his kids’ names, McDaniel will be just fine – but he feels strongly about player safety, to a fault, gets emotional about it – right McDaniel? Shameful.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.