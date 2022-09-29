Tua Tagovailoa leaves on a stretcher

USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned last week after being evaluated for a concussion. He started in Thursday Night Football despite back and ankle injuries.

But his night ended early with a scary injury.

Tagovailoa was sacked for a 10-yard loss by Josh Tupou with 5:57 remaining in the first half. The back of his helmet bounced off the turf in Cincinnati.

He was placed on a stabilizing board before being loaded onto a stretcher.

Amazon showed repeated images of a “fencing response” in Tagovailoa’s hands, which is a neurological response to head trauma.

The entire Dolphins team walked to midfield out of concern for Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa was 8-of-14 for 110 yards and an interception.

Teddy Bridgewater has replaced Tagovailoa.