Xavien Howard on sideline with groin injury

Getty Images

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was questionable to play with groin and glute injuries. He started, but the Bengals have picked on him knowing he isn’t 100 percent.

Howard now is standing on the sideline with his right leg wrapped in ice.

He aggravated his right groin injury.

Although the Dolphins list him as questionable to return, he doesn’t look like that will happen tonight.

Howard has two tackles.

The Bengals now regained the lead 17-15 on a 19-yard field goal by Evan McPherson with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter.