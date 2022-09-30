Abby Wambach exits company linked to Brett Favre welfare-fraud scandal

Getty Images

As the scandal attached to quarterback Brett Favre regarding welfare funds in Mississippi continues to attract more attention, the situation continues to prompt more action.

Via Mark Fainaru-Wada of ESPN.com, soccer star Abby Wambach says she will end her involvement with a company connected to Favre and the ongoing controversy over federal money that allegedly, or actually, was diverted to Favre and/or his pet projects.

Wambach has been a member of the Odyssey Health sports advisory board. Previously known as Prevacus, Favre serves as the company’s top investor. More than $2 million intended for Mississippi welfare recipients allegedly was diverted to Prevacus.

Wambach told Fainaru-Wada that she only became aware of “disturbing information” regarding Odyssey Health after being contacted by ESPN.com on Thursday.

“Minutes after learning this new information, I initiated the process to immediately and fully divest myself from any involvement — financial and otherwise — with Prevacus/Odyssey Health Inc., a process that I insisted be complete by end of day today,” Wambach said. Via Fainaru-Wada, Wambach’s connection to Odyssey Health had been scrubbed from the company’s website by Thursday afternoon.

“Since I genuinely believed this company was being transparent about a product that could spare the next generation of athletes from the severe impact of concussion injuries that I endured as a professional athlete, I am profoundly angry, disappointed, and saddened by what I learned today,” Wambach added.

The connection between Favre, Prevacus, and federal welfare funding meant for Mississippi first surfaced in April 2022.

Via Fainaru-Wada, other members of the Odyssey/Prevacus sports advisory board include Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and former NFL coach Steve Mariucci. Both currently serve as analysts with NFL Network. As of this posting, both remain listed on the company’s website.