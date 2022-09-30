Alvin Kamara, Jarvis Landry questionable for Saints-Vikings

Getty Images

The Saints’ injury issues are not limited to just their quarterback and star receiver.

Head coach Dennis Allen announced earlier on Friday that quarterback Jameis Winston is doubtful for Sunday’s matchup in London against the Vikings after he didn’t practice all week. Allen also announced that Michael Thomas is out.

But running back Alvin Kamara and receiver Jarvis Landry are both questionable for the matchup as well.

Kamara (rib) was a limited participant in all three days of practice. Landry (ankle) did not participate on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and Friday.

If Kamara and Landry don’t play, the top target for whoever starts at quarterback will be rookie Chris Olave. He’ll certainly draw plenty of attention from Minnesota’s defense.

With Winston doubtful, backup Andy Dalton is in line to start.

Guard Andrus Peat (concussion) and tackle Marcus Maye (rib) have also been ruled out for Sunday.