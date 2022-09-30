Alvin Kamara, Jarvis Landry questionable for Saints-Vikings

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 30, 2022, 10:49 AM EDT
The Saints’ injury issues are not limited to just their quarterback and star receiver.

Head coach Dennis Allen announced earlier on Friday that quarterback Jameis Winston is doubtful for Sunday’s matchup in London against the Vikings after he didn’t practice all week. Allen also announced that Michael Thomas is out.

But running back Alvin Kamara and receiver Jarvis Landry are both questionable for the matchup as well.

Kamara (rib) was a limited participant in all three days of practice. Landry (ankle) did not participate on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and Friday.

If Kamara and Landry don’t play, the top target for whoever starts at quarterback will be rookie Chris Olave. He’ll certainly draw plenty of attention from Minnesota’s defense.

With Winston doubtful, backup Andy Dalton is in line to start.

Guard Andrus Peat (concussion) and tackle Marcus Maye (rib) have also been ruled out for Sunday.

2 responses to “Alvin Kamara, Jarvis Landry questionable for Saints-Vikings

  1. wow, now kamara and landry are doubtful, they might as well just forfeit the game if those 2 and thomas cant go, crazy. look at the roster they buils: thomas($96 million)- always hurt doesnt want to play anymore, just cash checks. landry($3 Million)- past his prime and just wanted to play in NOLA before he retires. kamara($75 million)- not the same player as a few yrs back, gets hurt more often and pending multi game suspension. lets total that up= $174 million on those 3 players, maybe they should get a new front office, no wonder peyton left when he did. the thoomas contract was the worst of them all, he just mailing it in since he signed it. gues his 16 receptions for 171 this year are not worth 20 million and kamara 24 rush for 100 yards, again not worth what 15 million. unreal

