Andy Dalton: If my number is called, I’ll be ready

Getty Images

The Saints have listed quarterback Jameis Winston as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Vikings, which puts Andy Dalton in line to make his first start for the team.

Dalton signed with New Orleans in March after the club had already brought back Winston. He has taken the QB reps this week with Winston missing each day of practice in London.

“I’ve been in this situation before where you’re the backup and have to step in and play, and I’ve also played in a ton of games and started a ton of games,” Dalton said Friday, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “My experience, I know how to handle the whole process of everything. If my number is called … I’ll be ready.”

Dalton also has the advantage of having practiced with the team throughout the offseason program, as Winston was recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the 2021 season.

“I had the whole spring while Jameis was rehabbing,” Dalton said. “And I think that was a great time for me to get to know these guys and be around them. Just some of the stuff we’ve done through camp and everything, I feel really good about where we’re at.”

Dalton appeared in eight games with six starts for Chicago last year. He completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 1,515 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.