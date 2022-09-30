Christian McCaffrey at Panthers practice Friday

Posted by Josh Alper on September 30, 2022, 9:46 AM EDT
Missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday created some concern about running back Christian McCaffrey‘s availability for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, but Friday brought some better news about his condition.

Reporters at Panthers practice on Friday send word that McCaffrey was on the field and in uniform for the team’s final practice of the week. McCaffrey, who is not wearing a red non-contact jersey, has a quad injury.

The Panthers will issue injury designations for Sunday later on Friday and McCaffrey’s return would seem to point in the direction of a questionable tag if he receives any designation.

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault (hamstring) and defensive end Marquis Haynes (knee) also missed practice on Thursday. Both players are also at practice on Friday and will have their statuses updated later in the day.

