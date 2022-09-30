Dak Prescott ruled out, but Michael Gallup has no designation

Getty Images

Cooper Rush will start for the Cowboys this week against Washington, the third consecutive game Dak Prescott has missed. The Cowboys ruled out their starting quarterback after he missed practice all week.

Prescott is hoping for a Week 5 return against the Rams, but his return is predicated on his ability to grip the football.

Prescott underwent surgery on his throwing hand Sept. 12 and had stitches removed Monday.

The Cowboys will see the 2022 debut of Michael Gallup, who has no designation this week after full practices every day. Gallup tore his ACL in a Jan. 2 game against the Cardinals and had surgery in February after swelling subsided.

The Cowboys list tight end Dalton Schultz (knee), left guard Connor McGovern (ankle) and safety Jayron Kearse (knee) as questionable. All three players were limited in the three practices this week.