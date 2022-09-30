Darren Waller named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 4

Getty Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been open about his struggles with addiction and his work helping others in similar positions earned recognition from the NFL Players Association this week.

The NFLPA announced that Waller has been named their Community MVP for Week Four. Waller spoke about his experiences to nearly 400 service men and women at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada and his foundation held a fundraiser that netted more than $600,000 for programs devoted to helping young people avoid and overcome addiction. His foundation has provided inpatient and outpatient for 38 individuals battling addiction.

“I am committed to using my platform and personal experience as a recovering addict to serve those struggling with addiction,” Waller said in a statement. “If one person hears my story and it positively influences their choices, that’s reason enough for me to keep sharing.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Waller’s foundation or a charity of his choice. He will join the other weekly honorees in being eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.