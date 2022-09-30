David Bakhtiari has no designation this week, but Jaire Alexander is questionable

Getty Images

Packers starting left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) has no designation for this week. He returned to practice Friday after taking a rest day Thursday.

Bakhtiari played 35 snaps against the Bucs in his 2022 season debut, alternating series with Yosh Nijman. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before practice Friday that the Packers’ plans for Bakhtiari remain fluid.

“It’s not totally up to him [when he practices], but certainly he’s got a big say so in it,” LaFleur said, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “I trust Dave; we trust Dave; and we’re in constant communication in terms of what is the best plan for him to try and get him back to where he can go out there and play a full game. But it could definitely change. I told you guys the other day we’re pretty fluid around here, and I would say the same with that situation.”

The Packers ruled out undrafted rookie tackle Caleb Jones (illness).

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin) is questionable after playing only six snaps last week. He returned to practice on a limited basis Friday.

Offensive tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee) is expected to make his third start of the season. He has no designation after limited practices the past two days.