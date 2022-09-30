DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds questionable for Sunday

September 30, 2022
The Lions won’t have a pair of their key offensive weapons and may be down even more for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Head coach Dan Campbell said earlier on Friday that receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and running back D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) were likely out for Week Four. The Lions’ injury report dropped the likely, as both players have been declared out for the contest.

St. Brown and Swift are No. 1 and No. 2 in yards from scrimmage for Detroit this year.

Receivers DJ Chark (ankle) and Josh Reynolds (ankle) are both questionable for Sunday’s game. Chark and Reynolds were limited in Friday’s practice.

Kicker Austin Seibert (right groin) has been ruled out, which means practice squad kicker Dominik Eberle will be elevated for Sunday’s game.

Defensive lineman John Cominsky (wrist) and guard Jonah Jackson (finger) are also out this week.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson (foot), center Frank Ragnow (foot), cornerback Bobby Price (shin), and Chris Board (knee) are all off the injury report and are expected to play.

