Dr. Allen Sills: Tua Tagovailoa was checked every day leading up to Thursday’s game

Posted by Mike Florio on September 30, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT
One of the questions regarding Thursday’s frightening scene in Cincinnati involving Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa arises from the question of whether Tua continued to be checked, even after being cleared to return to action on Sunday against the Bills.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer, explained to Judy Battista of NFL Media that doctors repeatedly monitored Tua in the days following the game.

“Absolutely,” Sills said as to whether Tua was checked even after he was cleared. “I know that he was checked after the game. I know that he was checked the following day. In fact, every player who gets an examination on game day gets a follow-up exam the following day, even if that exam was negative. That’s part of our concussion protocol. And then I know that this player was checked every day leading up to the game.”

While irrelevant to whether he should have returned to play on Sunday, it’s clear that doctors made monitoring Tua a priority between Sunday and Thursday.

