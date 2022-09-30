Eagles expect A.J. Brown to play Sunday

Getty Images

Wide receiver A.J. Brown hasn’t been practicing with the Eagles this week, but the Jaguars should still be making plans to face him this Sunday.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said at his Friday press conference that the team expects to have Brown in the lineup for Week Four. He has been out for personal reasons which are believed to be related to the expected arrival of his second child, but is back with the team on Friday.

Brown has 20 catches for 309 yards and a touchdown in his first three games with the Eagles.

Sirianni also said that running back Boston Scott is expected to be out on Sunday. He’s dealing with injured ribs.