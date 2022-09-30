Eli Apple: Always good to win, especially good this week

USA Today Sports

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill ensured that there would be a lot of attention paid to him and Bengals cornerback Eli Apple on Thursday night when he called out Apple after last Sunday’s game and said he couldn’t wait for the matchup with the player who made a key stop on him during last year’s AFC Championship Game.

Hill posted 10 catches for 160 yards on Thursday night, which led Apple to say that the wideout is “a great talent and we had our hands full.” Hill didn’t score, however, and the Bengals wound up with a 27-15 win that Apple admitted hit a little different because of what Hill said leading up to the game.

“It’s always good to win. Especially this week when it’s a little added with people talking,” Apple said, via the team’s website. “But it’s about who leaves the game with a dub. We did.”

Any lingering feelings between the two men will have to be put on the back burner as the Bengals and Dolphins won’t see each other until at least next year unless they face off in the postseason. If they do, the Apple-Hill angle will likely be resurrected in the days leading up to the game.