Gabe Davis, Jordan Poyer listed as questionable for Bills

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis was back on the practice field Friday, but there’s no final word on his status for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Davis returned to the lineup after missing Week Two with an ankle injury that he aggravated this week. He missed a day of practice on Thursday and has been officially listed as questionable to play this weekend.

The wideout has plenty of company on this week’s injury report, including a pair of defensive backs who missed last week’s game. Safety Jordan Poyer (foot) and cornerback Dane Jackson (neck) are also listed as questionable after a week of limited practices.

Tight end Dawson Knox (back, hip), center Mitch Morse (elbow), offensive lineman Justin Murray (foot), and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) round out the questionable group. Cornerback Christian Benford (hand), wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle), and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) have been ruled out.