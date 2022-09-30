Gabe Davis, Jordan Poyer listed as questionable for Bills

Posted by Josh Alper on September 30, 2022, 2:32 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis was back on the practice field Friday, but there’s no final word on his status for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Davis returned to the lineup after missing Week Two with an ankle injury that he aggravated this week. He missed a day of practice on Thursday and has been officially listed as questionable to play this weekend.

The wideout has plenty of company on this week’s injury report, including a pair of defensive backs who missed last week’s game. Safety Jordan Poyer (foot) and cornerback Dane Jackson (neck) are also listed as questionable after a week of limited practices.

Tight end Dawson Knox (back, hip), center Mitch Morse (elbow), offensive lineman Justin Murray (foot), and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) round out the questionable group. Cornerback Christian Benford (hand), wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle), and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) have been ruled out.

1 responses to “Gabe Davis, Jordan Poyer listed as questionable for Bills

  1. Love the depth that this team has. This team is deeper and more balanced than even those great ’90s teams.

    Beane has done – and continues to do – an outstanding job of keeping Buffalo in contention and setting the team up for long-term success.

