Hamstring injury likely to keep Xavier Rhodes out for Bills

Posted by Josh Alper on September 30, 2022, 11:51 AM EDT
The Bills signed cornerback Xavier Rhodes to their practice squad this week with designs on having him reinforce an injury-riddled secondary, but it doesn’t look like that is going to happen this weekend.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Friday that Rhodes has a hamstring injury and that he is unlikely to be well enough to play against the Ravens as a result.

Rhodes last played for the Colts last season and joined the Bills at a moment when three corners — Christian Benford, Dane Jackson, and Cam Lewis — are on the injury report. Tre'Davious White is also out for at least one more game because he is on the physically unable to perform list.

Jackson and Lewis have been limited participants in practice this week and they’ll get injury designations later on Friday.

  2. Bills fans were warned, but how is this guy in the league? When you have a top heavy cap hell style roster, with little mid roster depth, you’re taking a huge risk.

    I had no idea this overrated guy was even still in the league let alone a street signing by Buffalo.

    LOL

