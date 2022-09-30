Harrison Butker, Marquez Valdes-Scantling listed as questionable

Getty Images

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker missed practice for the second straight day on Friday and he could miss his third straight game on Sunday.

Butker has been listed as questionable to play because of a left ankle injury. Matt Ammendola kicked in Butker’s place in the last two games, but he was cut this week so Matthew Wright would be the practice squad elevation this time around.

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) returned to practice on Friday after missing out on Thursday’s session. He joins Butker and defensive end Joshua Kaindoh in the questionable group. Kaindoh was added to the injury report as a non-participant due to an illness.

Defensive end Mike Danna (calf) is the only Chiefs player who has been ruled out.