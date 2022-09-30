Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore, J.J. Watt questionable for Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals had an unwelcome addition to their injury report on Friday.

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown was limited in practice with a foot injury and he’s been listed as questionable to play against the Panthers. Brown was not on the injury report Thursday after taking a rest day on Wednesday.

He’s not the only wideout on the report. Rondale Moore (hamstring) is also listed as questionable after his first full week of practices for the year, but A.J. Green (knee) has been ruled out. If Moore plays, it will be his first appearance of the regular season.

Defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (hand) and linebacker Ezekiel Turner (ankle) are out. Linebacker Zaven Collins (shoulder), center Rodney Hudson (knee), and kicker Matt Prater (hip) are the team’s other questionable players.