Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas out of practice again Friday

Getty Images

The Saints are wrapping up their practice week in London on Friday and they continue to be without two key offensive players.

Reporters at the session report that quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas are absent from practice for the third straight day. Winston has been dealing with a back injury for the last couple of weeks and is also listed with an ankle injury while Thomas has a foot injury.

The Saints will issue a final injury report later on Friday with injury designations for Sunday’s game, but it is hard to feel too confident about either player making it onto the field this weekend based on how things have played out the last few days.

Andy Dalton will start if Winston is ruled out while Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry will lead the receiving corps in Thomas’ absence.