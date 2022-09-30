Joe Burrow: I had all the time I needed in the pocket

Getty Images

The Bengals’ issues protecting quarterback Joe Burrow have been well chronicled, but things have been on an upswing the last couple of weeks.

Burrow was sacked twice in the Week Three win over the Jets and he was dropped just once by the Dolphins in Thursday night’s 27-15 win. It’s the first time Burrow’s been sacked less than twice in a regular season game since Week 7 last season — the Chiefs only sacked him once in the AFC Championship Game — and Burrow had nothing but compliments for his blockers when the game was over.

“All day the protection was awesome,” Burrow said, via Mitch Stacy of the Associated Press. “I had all the time I needed in the pocket to find the guys I needed.”

Burrow was 20-of-31 for 287 yards and two touchdowns and both that performance and the offensive line’s outing are ones the Bengals would sign up for on a weekly basis.