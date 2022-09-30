Joey Bosa underwent groin surgery Friday

Posted by Charean Williams on September 30, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT
Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa underwent surgery Friday to repair his groin injury. Dr. William C. Meyers, a Philadelphia-based specialist in core muscle injuries, performed the operation.

“He’s still there now,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Friday afternoon. “Successful. One day closer. Like I said, we got good news because we’re looking forward to seeing him at some point this season. He’s on the road to recovery. It was successful. Again, we’ll keep you posted as we go.”

The Chargers placed Bosa on injured reserve this week. He will have to miss a minimum of four games but is expected to need longer than that before returning.

Bosa has seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits and a forced fumble this season.

  1. Umm, he’s gone for the year. This whole element of TJ Watt and over-muscled Bosa as well, beating mother nature when it comes to tears of a ligament and how fast they can come back, is really cute.

    Just accept these guys are walking injury prone players because they’re not pliable due to over producing with whatever it is they’re using and lifting too many weights. They need to change their tranining style.

    There have been so many people like this through the years. Aidan Hutchinson is probably next.

