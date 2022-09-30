John Harbaugh: “I couldn’t believe what I saw” with Tua Tagovailoa injury

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 30, 2022, 1:45 PM EDT
Like many people in football, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was stunned watching Tua Tagovailoa suffer a brain injury on the field.

Harbaugh said today that he was shocked not only by Tagovailoa’s injury on Thursday night against the Bengals, which saw him stretchered off the field, but also by the injury Tagovailoa suffered on Sunday against the Bills, when he staggered to the ground with what was announced as a back injury but many observers thought looked like a sign of a concussion.

“I couldn’t believe what I saw last night,” Harbaugh said. “I couldn’t believe what I saw last Sunday. It was just something that was astonishing to see. I’ve been coaching for 40 years now, college in the NFL, almost 40, and I’ve never seen anything like it before. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

Harbaugh said he is on the same page with the Ravens’ medical staff and ownership, all of whom are in agreement that if there’s any question about whether a player is ready to play, the answer is to hold them out. There’s now an investigation into whether the Dolphins failed to answer that question correctly with Tagovailoa.

6 responses to “John Harbaugh: “I couldn’t believe what I saw” with Tua Tagovailoa injury

  1. Although we all agree with him, its clear he would directly benefit from any punishment the Dolphins could receive

  2. The entire Dolphins coaching staff top down needs to be suspended for the season for their utter lack of leadership, sensitivity, empathy and greed. They were 3-0 and yet played a woozy QB

  3. All NFL players should be offered the option to retire an hour before every game. If they have any health concerns they should back out immediately and consider another career.

  4. Wait you mean the team that’s owner is suspended for tampering; is the defendant in a class action lawsuit of racism, has gotten caught up in a pay scheme to tank for the draft….. didn’t do something by the book?

  5. Tua is a good guy who loves the game. His team’s medical and coaching staff let him down and the long-term consequences, while unknown, could be devastating. I hope like hell that he recovers fully and then makes the best decision for HIMSELF long-term.

