Keenan Allen ruled out, Justin Herbert good to go for Chargers

It looked like the Chargers might get wide receiver Keenan Allen back in the lineup earlier this week, but things took a turn in the other direction.

Allen didn’t practice on Friday and he was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Texans. It is the third straight game that Allen has missed with a hamstring injury.

Quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs) was a full participant in practice for the second straight day and he has no injury designation for Sunday. With Allen out, he’ll be throwing to Mike Williams, Josh Palmer, DeAndre Carter, and Jason Moore.

Center Corey Linsley (knee) and tight end Donald Parham (hamstring) are listed as questionable.