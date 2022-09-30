Marquise Brown on Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray: They have only one thing in common

Getty Images

Marquise Brown caught 132 passes for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns while playing with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray his last two college seasons. Nobody knows the two quarterbacks better than he does.

Brown reunited with Murray this season in Arizona, and the Cardinals play Mayfield’s Panthers on Sunday.

The team website’s Big Red Rage asked Brown to compare the Heisman Trophy winners.

“If you did one of the [Venn] diagrams with the two circles, they are both on the outside, they’re on their own things,” Brown said, chuckling. “The only thing they have the same is how bad they want to win.”

Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy in 2017, with Murray as his backup, and Murray won it in 2018. Both were No. 1 overall picks the year after their Heisman season.

The quarterbacks have met twice in the NFL, with Murray winning both.

“He’s going to want to beat K1,” Brown said of Mayfield.

Murray and Mayfield have two of the lowest passer ratings in the NFL. Murray ranks 24th with an 82.6, and Mayfield is 25th at 80.8.

Both teams need the win this week.

“I talked to [Baker] I think it was before they played the Giants or after they played Giants, but other than that it hasn’t really been a big deal in that manner,” Murray said. “Obviously, we’re both 1-2 so he’s got his own things going on. The main focus is really just trying to get a win. I’m going love to see him obviously, but as far as the competitive nature of the game every week, we’ve got to win a game.”